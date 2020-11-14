ROBERT "BOB" J. LALA Fairfax Robert "Bob" J. Lala, 91, of Fairfax, Iowa, formerly of Center Point, Iowa, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A private graveside for family and extended family will be held. Burial: Sacred Heart Cemetery, Walker, Iowa. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is assisting the family. Bob was born Aug. 21, 1929, the son of Leo and Madelene Lala in rural Center Point. After graduating from Center Point High School in 1946, Bob played baseball for the Cleveland Indians organization until being drafted by the U.S. Air Force where it took him to Clovis, N.M., and Alexandria, La. Bob also played football for the Air Force for two years. Bob worked for FMC in Cedar Rapids for more than 40 years. He was a member of the Booster Club, the Lions Club, American Legion Dye Benion Post 297 in Center Point, American Legion Post 572 in Fairfax and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and loved his baseball. He loved going to Yankees games with his family every summer. Bob loved tinkering around in his yard during his later years, feeding his birds and cats. Survivors include his daughter-in-law, Anne of Cedar Rapids; his sons, Philip of Cedar Rapids and Eddie (Sue) of Fairfax; nine grandchildren, Robby (Holly) Lala, Sarah Lala, Katie (Rich) Jackson, Matthew Lala, Brian (Carissa) Lala, Philip (Laura) Lala, Patrick (Mara) Lala, Jennifer Lala and Janelle Lala; 11 great-grandchildren, Deanna, William, Kayleen, Jacob, Avery, Jonah, Cooper, Phoebe, BJ, Juno and Bodie; one great-great-grandson, Declan; sister, Mardella (Rollie) Hauseman of Columbia, Mo. and brother, Donald (Marilyn) Lala of Center Point. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Leone; daughter, Carole Ann; son, Robin; sister, Mariella Blake; and brother, Gene Lala. Cards may be sent to the family at 147 West Cemetery Rd., Fairfax, IA 52228. The family strongly encourages friends and extended family to share a memory of Bob at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
