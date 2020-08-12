1/1
Robert J. Mellecker
ROBERT J. MELLECKER Hills Robert J. Mellecker, 88, formerly of the Hills area, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Parkview Manor Care Center in Wellman. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at St. Stanislaus Cemetery near Hills, where military jonors will be rendered. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to St. Joseph Catholic Church of Hills, Hospice Compasses or the Honor Flight Program. For a complete obituary, or to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 12, 2020.
