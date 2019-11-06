|
ROBERT "ROCKY" J. PENCE Cedar Rapids Robert "Rocky" J. Pence, 66, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away while surrounded by loving family Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City due to complications of cancer. Services are 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Shueyville United Methodist Church, Shueyville, Iowa, with Pastor Brody Tubaugh officiating. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church. A private family burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the or Aiming for a Cure Foundation. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Rocky was born Dec. 29, 1952, to Myron R. and Darline A. (Tharp) Pence in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He graduated from Washington High School. Following school, Rocky joined the workforce in the construction industry. Rocky worked for Concrete Maintenance Company. He began RJ Construction, which he co-owned and operated with Jerry Williams for a couple of years, before going to work for Rathje Construction, where he worked for 32 years, retiring in 2014. On April 19, 1975 Rocky married Karen Curttright at the Olivet Presbyterian Church. Together they raised their two boys in Cedar Rapids. Rocky was an avid outdoorsman, hunting, fishing and saving abandoned or injured animals. He enjoyed traveling with Karen, collecting cans and scrap metal, and working on old cars. His passion for the sport of wrestling was infectious and he passed it on to his boys, of which he was so proud of all their accomplishments. Rocky was an amazing grandfather who cherished his granddaughters and enjoyed every moment spent with them. He was a caregiver to many and his love for family and friends was unbreakable. He is survived by his wife, Karen of Cedar Rapids; sons, Matt (Shelly) Pence of Shueyville and Ricky (Mary) Pence of Cedar Rapids; brother, Mike (Patty) Pence of Cedar Rapids; favorite sisters, Nancy (Danny) Albert of Ladora and Becky (Charlie) Miller of Cedar Rapids; aunt, Ruth "Babe" (Wayne) Duede of Cedar Rapids; sister-in-law, Judy (Doug) Schoff of Mount Vernon; grandchildren, Morgan, Maya and Savanna; special friends, Don Adams, Ken Rathje, Terry Rentschler and Steve Henecke; and many more nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Rocky was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Chuck E. Burlingham; and granddaughter, Hailey.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019