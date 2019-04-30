Resources More Obituaries for Robert Jacobson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Jacobson

ROBERT CALVIN JACOBSON Humboldt Robert Calvin Jacobson, 91, of Humboldt, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Humboldt County Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Zion Lutheran Church in Humboldt with the Rev. Aaron Flatau officiating. Burial will take place at Union Cemetery in Ottosen. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Ubben-Lentz Funeral Home in Humboldt is assisting the family. Condolences: www.ubbenlentzfunralhome.com. Robert was born in Estherville, Iowa, in 1927. He graduated from Ottosen High School in 1945. Robert was honorably discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps after serving three years at the end of the Second World War in the South Pacific and China. He was able to attend Iowa State Teachers College (University of Northern Iowa) thanks to the GI Bill. While attending college, he participated in multiple sports and activities. He graduated from Iowa State Teachers College, now the University of Northern Iowa, in 1952. He then attended the University of South Dakota in 1960, and earned a Ph.D. from the University of Iowa in 1970. Robert had a 25-year career in education in Iowa. He started his career as a biology teacher in Swea City, where he met his loving wife, Wanda. He then taught in Curlew and Mallard and from there he was a school administrator in Mallard, West Central of Maynard and Vinton. He left the education field in 1976 and spent the rest of his life self-employed in sales, farming, manufacturing and golf course ownership. He loved the free enterprise system and the freedom and success that it generated. Bob and Wanda were united in marriage on May 30, 1954, at Blakjar Lutheran Church in Fenton. They were blessed with four children, Thomas, Cynthia, Cheryl and Sondra. Bob taught his children the love of the outdoors through his example, and many family drives were actually spent looking for pheasants and ducks. He kept his shotgun in the trunk just in case. Bob enjoyed numerous fishing and hunting trips with family and friends to Minnesota, Canada, Alaska, Montana and Idaho. He and Wanda were avid travelers and had many road trips to California, Florida, Texas and Arizona. Dad also enjoyed trips to Australia and Communist Russia. Robert and Wanda were longtime members of the Lutheran church and were active in the church in every community they lived. Robert was very active in his community and was involved in many organizations throughout his life. Robert loved the back and forth of intellectual debate. He was a true renaissance man. Robert and the love of his life, Wanda, who passed on in 2017, thoroughly enjoyed their wonderful family, which includes Thomas Charles (Mare) of Riverside, Cheryl Nadine Lyon (Craig) of Ames and Sondra LaRae Dyer (Jim) of Indianola; grandchildren and families include, Samuel Lyon, Kate Lyon (Courtney, Finn and Hutch), Jacob Lyon, Jennifer Dyer, Jamie O'Donnell (Mike, Madeline and Andrew), Kari Dyer and Megan Dyer; brother, Jerry (Georgia) of Moss Point, Miss.; and Pearl Huddleston (Charlie). He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Wanda; daughter, Cynthia; his brothers, John, Harold and LeRoy; and his sisters, Eloise and Iola. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019