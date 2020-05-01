|
ROBERT JAMES CASEY Cedar Rapids Robert James Casey died peacefully early Wednesday morning, April 29, 2020, due to leukemia. Visitation will be 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 3, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids. A maximum of 10 people will be allowed into the funeral home at one time. Please follow social distancing requirements and plan to wait outside for your turn. A private family Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 4, at All Saints Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, by the Rev. John R. Flaherty. Friends and extended family are invited to participate in the Mass via livestream on Facebook. Search for and join the Remembering Bob Casey Facebook group for more information. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Forestville Cemetery near Dundee. Survivors include his beloved wife, Connie (Kelly); four children, Bridget (late David) Sheffert of Park Ridge, Ill., John (fiancee, Aneta) Casey of Kildeer, Ill., Tom (Marjorie) Casey of Walnut Creek, Calif., and Ed (Nora) Casey of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Ian, Clare, Mary Frances and Kathleen Sheffert, Brenna, John Jr. and Lauren Casey, Emma, Robert and Morgan Casey, Edward Jr., and Stephen, Joseph and Allison Casey; uncle, Edward Casey of Cedar Rapids; brothers, Larry (Susan) of Crystal Lake, Ill., and Blair (Sheila) of Santa Rosa, Calif.; sisters, Mary Lou Santore of Seymour, Conn., and Bonnie (Ben) Vasquez of Swisher, Iowa; and sisters-in-law, Sherry Casey and Christine Casey, both of Cedar Rapids; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was a beloved brother-in-law and uncle to many members of the Kelly clan. Bob was born Aug. 6, 1940, in Manchester, Iowa, the oldest son of James and Flora Casey. He met the love of his life at a dance at Mount Mercy College and they were married for 57 years. Bob was a dedicated family man and his Catholic faith was a very important part of his life as were his lifelong classmates from Immaculate Conception, Class of 1958. Words could never express the difference he made in so many people's lives. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, James and Flora Casey; his brothers, Bill and Mike Casey; and nephews, Billy Ray Casey and Bob Santore. Memorials in his honor may be directed to the Xavier Foundation, P.O. Box 10956, Cedar Rapids, IA 52410. The family would like to thank Dr. Vigil and the University of Iowa medical team and well as Dr. Ghosh and staff in Cedar Rapids. Please share your support and memories with Bob's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 1, 2020