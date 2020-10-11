1/
Robert John "Bob" Downey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBERT JOHN "BOB" DOWNEY Cedar Rapids Robert John "Bob" Downey, 90, passed very peacefully of natural causes on Monday evening, April 20, 2020. A private family graveside service was conducted at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion, conducted by Father David O'Connor, and a Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved