Robert John "Bob" Downey
ROBERT JOHN "BOB" DOWNEY Cedar Rapids Robert John "Bob" Downey, 90, passed very peacefully of natural causes on Monday evening, April 20, 2020. A private family graveside service was conducted at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion, conducted by Father David O'Connor, and a Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
