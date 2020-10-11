ROBERT JOHN "BOB" DOWNEY Cedar Rapids Robert John "Bob" Downey, 90, passed very peacefully of natural causes on Monday evening, April 20, 2020. A private family graveside service was conducted at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion, conducted by Father David O'Connor, and a Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.



