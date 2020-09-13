ROBERT JOHN HOLLOWAY St. Paul, Minn. Holloway, Robert John born in rural depression-era Iowa (b. 13 Sept. 1921, Walker, Iowa), died from natural causes after a long and active life (d. 21, July, 2020, St. Paul, Minn.). He is survived by his two sons, Steven and Bruce Holloway; and grandchildren, Nathan and Adrian Tenney, and Nathaniel Holloway. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; daughter, Ann; sisters, Ethel Ann and Ellen. He was stationed in the Pacific during World War II as a Second Lieutenant, leading in later years to professional and personal connections in both the Philippines and Japan. He earned a Ph.D. from Stanford and taught at the U of MN School of Business nearly 40 yrs, where he developed courses and wrote textbooks for marketing, business and society, environment and international business. This allowed him with his wife, Lois, to travel throughout the world: the Philippines, Japan, Soviet Russia, Europe and the Middle East. Together, they raised a family with deep connections to the wilderness and enjoyed a second home on the Vermilion River in northern Minnesota. Bob was a devoted husband, caregiver, father and grandfather. He was a practical joker and an avid reader. A kind and thoughtful man he was looked up to and admired by many. Generous and quick-witted he told ghost stories, loved dogs, and ate corn on the cob like a typewriter. His famous take-over of the Center Point, Iowa High School is remembered to this day. He will be missed by those many whose life he touched. Interred at Lakewood Cemetery (lakewoodcemetary.org
) with wife, Lois. Memorials to Plymouth Congregational Church (www.plymouth.org
).