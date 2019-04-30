ROBERT W. JOHNSON ("BOB" "BJ") Cedar Rapids Robert W. Johnson ("Bob," "BJ"), 68, of Cedar Rapids, died April 25, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at the Flamingo, 1211 Ellis Blvd. NW, Cedar Rapids. The family will hold a private burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. Bob was born May 19, 1950, in Cedar Rapids, to Harold and Dorothy (Kubik) Johnson. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1968. Bob honorably served in the Army. He worked at Iowa Manufacturing and Square D before starting his own business, B&B Painting. Bob was a member of the Cedar Rapids Coin Club and former member of the Eagles Club Aerie 2272 and Machinist Union 831. An avid sportsman, Bob enjoyed hunting (especially morels) and was an exceptional fisherman, catching the big ones in the waters of Minnesota, Florida, and most recently, Lake Macbride. He also was a sports fan, cheering for his beloved Iowa Hawkeyes and following NASCAR and favorite baseball team, the Atlanta Braves. Always one to know the numbers, he could recall any team record or player stat. He was a valued pit crew member on Donald's stock car for the 11 years that he raced at Hawkeye Downs. An excellent cook and grill master, everyone appreciated Bob's mouth-watering specialties. Bob is survived by his mother, Dorothy Johnson; brother, Donald (Sharon) Johnson; significant other for 36 years, Nancy Davis, all of Cedar Rapids; nephews, Jayson (Anne) Johnson of Solon and Christopher (Robin) Johnson of Plymouth, Minn.; great-nephew, Andrew "Drew" Johnson; great-nieces, Rylee, Tatum and Tessa Johnson; and many friends, especially Mickey, John and Mike. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Johnson. The family would like to thank doctors Chase, Holst and Brockway along with the staff at the VA and Dr. Gerke with the University of Iowa for their care. Memorials may be directed to the Freedom Foundation, 609 Center Point Rd. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. Please share a memory of Bob at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary