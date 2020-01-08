|
ROBERT JOSEPH BEVENOUR Cedar Rapids Robert Joseph Bevenour, 90, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Dec. 15, 2019, at the Mather Place in Wilmette, Ill. A visitation will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home on Jan. 10, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2310 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, on Jan. 11, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Survivors include his five children, Robert of Carrollton, Texas, Kathleen of Phoenix, Ariz., Lynn Milligan of Chicago, Ill., David and wife, Lori, of Cedar Rapids and Matthew and wife, Barbara, of Wilmette, Ill. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, Ryan, Matthew, Brock and Carolyn Milligan, Julie and Jay Bevenour, and Matt Jr., Sam, Charlie and Emma Bevenour; and three great-grandchildren, Harper and Niall Milligan and Noah Moak. Bob was born March 20, 1929, in Davenport, Iowa, to Francis and Josephine Bevenour. He married Alice Ryan in Earling, Iowa, on Aug. 9, 1952. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Alice Bevenour; his granddaughter, Margaret (Maggie) Alice Bevenour; and his brother, Fr. RF Bevenour. Bob graduated from St. Ambrose University in 1951 with academic honors. He was a member of the 1949 undefeated, No. 1 small college team in the nation, which won 27 of 31 games in his three playing seasons. He was elected to the St. Ambrose University Hall of Fame in 1993 for football and track, and he participated in track at both the Iowa Games and Senior Games. After the death of Bob's wife of 50 years, Alice, Bob was married for 11 years to Peggy Nagel of Cedar Rapids. Bob was a member of the American Society of Certified Public Accountants and was an Emeritus Life Associate of the Institute of Management Accountants. He retired in 1992 from Amana Refrigeration Inc., where he was vice president of financial planning. Earlier in his career, Bob worked for Nissen Tramp Co. as vice president and was president of the company before making the career change to Amana. He was a former Cedar Rapids Jaycee treasurer, past member of the Cedar Rapids Chamber of Commerce, past director and president of the Linn County Mental Health Association, past unit chairman of the United Community Services campaign, past president of the Hawkeye Toastmaster Club, Trustee Emeritus of Mercy Medical Center, past director of United Fire & Casualty Co., past director of Oak Hill Engineering Inc., past trustee of Camp Good Health (now Tanager Place), past board member of Souvenir Inc., and was longtime chairman of the Catholic Worker House. He was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and member and past president of St. Matthew Holy Name Society. He was a volunteer at Green Square Meals. Late in life, he successfully published a World War II novel, and was a member of the Writers Guild of America. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew Church, Xavier Foundation, Mercy Medical Center or the Catholic Worker House. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020