ROBERT JOSEPH BURNS Cedar Rapids Robert Joseph Burns, 87, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Hiawatha Care Center. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church by the Rev. Ivan Nienhaus. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Teahen Funeral Home. Family and friends must wear a mask and comply with social distancing guidelines when attending a visitation. Robert is survived by his wife of 64 years, Laura Lee; son and his family, Mike Burns, and grandson, Zachary Michael Burns (Sarah), great-grandson, Zachariah Burns, granddaughter, Alisa (Robert) Barker, and great-granddaughters, Alyssa and Zoe Barker; son and his family, Ken (Deb) Burns, and granddaughters, Ashley and Amber Burns; daughter and her family, Karen (Don) Stenger, and grandson, Nathan, and granddaughters, Natalie, Olivia and Stephanie Stenger, and daughter, Theresa (Greg) Callanan; brother, Patrick (Catherine) Burns; sisters-in-law, Marilyn and Leota Burns; and grandpaws, Deckster, Bailey, Rebel, Brody, Addie, Samson, Kadie and Mittens. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Elizabeth (Merle) Hoffman and Mary (Jim) Dolan; brothers, James, William and Joseph Burns; and pets, Shadow, Shilo, Paddy, Spike and Jake. Robert was born March 25, 1933, in New Hampton, the son of Patrick and Mary Ellen "Nellie" Scallon Burns. He graduated from New Hampton High School, and the Plumbers/Pipefitters Local 125 Apprenticeship. Robert was an Engineman 3rd Class in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. On May 16, 1956, he married Laura Lee Miller at St. Joseph Catholic Church, New Hampton. In 1956, Robert began working for Modern Piping Inc., and retired in 2000 after 44 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus 909, St. Patrick Catholic Church, the American Legion, a former Scoutmaster for the American Boy Scouts, and a 63-year member of the Plumber/Pipefitter Local 125. Robert enjoyed spending time with his family and pets, camping, woodworking, completing construction projects and traveling. He was known for his craftsmanship, work ethic and his mechanical aptitude. Bob had a great sense of humor and was a pillar of strength. He instilled in his children and grandchildren the significance of hard work and giving positive contributions to the community. He was a devoted Catholic and was an example of having strong faith. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. A memorial fund has been established in Robert's name for his favorite charities. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 4, 2020.