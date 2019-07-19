ROBERT JOSEPH FUHRMANN Iowa City Robert Joseph Fuhrmann, 83, passed away July 16, 2019, at Care Initiatives Lantern Park in Coralville. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church with Father Steven Witt officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Church. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church. Robert was born June 9, 1936, in Iowa City to S.K. and Ollie (Cloud) Fuhrmann. On July 16, 1966, Robert married Marilyn Nash. Bob was employed at the University of Iowa, the city of Iowa City and Givanni's. He was a member of St. Mary's Church, the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Moose Lodge. Bob was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Survivors include his daughter, Elizabeth "Liz" of Iowa City; his sister, Catherine Fuhrmann of Iowa City; and nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his wife in 2016; and his sister, Mary Elizabeth Fuhrmann. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on July 19, 2019