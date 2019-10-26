|
ROBERT JOSEPH RICHARD Independence Robert Joseph Richard, 74, of Tiffin, formerly of Independence, died on Oct. 24, 2019, at the VA hospital in Iowa City. Robert was born on June 3, 1945, in Marshalltown and graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School in 1963. He attended the Finley School of Nursing, the University of Dubuque and the University of Iowa, where he earned a Master of Arts in hospital and health administration. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and spent 34 years as the administrator of the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence before retiring in 2010. During his career, Robert served on numerous boards including the Iowa Donor Network, Iowa Hospital Association and the Wellmark Foundation. He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Independence and the Knights of Columbus. Robert is survived by his wife, Kathleen of Tiffin; son, Matthew of Altoona; daughter, Kelli of San Diego; son, Michael (Wendy Holst) of Omaha; and daughter, Kara (Joey Steggall) of Iowa City; and six grandchildren, Alyssa of San Diego, Meagan and Heather of Omaha, and Madison, Taylor and Jakob of Iowa City. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Rosemary; siblings Gerald, Mary and Ann; and a grandson, Anthony. A Mass of the Resurrection will be said at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Winthrop, Iowa, with the Rev. David Beckman officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Reiff Family Center, Independence, and from 9 a.m. to services Monday at St. Patrick's Parish Center in Winthrop. A rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. and a military memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. with a parish vigil service at 7 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Iowa Donor Network. 550 Madison Ave., North Liberty, IA 52317. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019