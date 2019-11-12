|
|
ROBERT JOSEPH KEPPLER Strawberry Point Robert Joseph Keppler, 77, of Strawberry Point, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Strawberry Point with the Rev. Richard Gaul officiating. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the funeral home. Friends also may call from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment: Cass Township Cemetery, Strawberry Point.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019