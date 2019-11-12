Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard-Muller Funeral Home
628 Commercial St
Strawberry Point, IA 52076
(563) 933-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Keppler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Keppler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Keppler Obituary
ROBERT JOSEPH KEPPLER Strawberry Point Robert Joseph Keppler, 77, of Strawberry Point, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Strawberry Point with the Rev. Richard Gaul officiating. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the funeral home. Friends also may call from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment: Cass Township Cemetery, Strawberry Point.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -