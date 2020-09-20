ROBERT "BOB" KRAMER Cedar Rapids Robert "Bob" Kramer, 90, of the Keystones Place, died in his sleep on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. Per his wishes, his eyes were donated to the Iowa Organ Donor Network and his body was donated to the University of Iowa Anatomy Department. The date of a Celebration of Life is to be determined. Papich-Kuba Funeral Service in Cedar Rapids is serving the family. Bob is survived by two sons, Mark (Jeanne) Kramer of Cedar Rapids and Ken (Maryann) Kramer of San Dimas, Calif.; two daughters, Gail Kramer of Cathedral City, Calif., and Sandra Kramer of Cedar Rapids; eight grandchildren, Joey, Andy, Mary, Matt, Jim, Nick, Angela and Sarah Kramer; and brother, Larry Kramer of Petaluma, Calif. Bob was born June 21, 1930, in Le Mars, Iowa, the son of Frank and Henrietta (Puetz) Kramer. He married Mariann Milota, on May 25, 1956, and she passed away on Oct. 28, 2004. Bob then married Valeta Schnell on July 29, 2006, and she passed on Sept. 4, 2016. Bob was a U.S. Navy Korean War veteran. As an electrician, Bob had been employed by Collins Radio, Cedar Rapids Light & Power Co., and retired as a quality control technician with the Federal Government located within Collins. Bob was a dedicated father and husband, participated in his kids' sports activities and was heavily involved in umpiring/officiating several sports in the Eastern Iowa area, including fast-pitch and slow-pitch softball. Bob was inducted into the Cedar Rapids Softball Hall of Fame in 1996. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes sports fan including football, men's and women's basketball, baseball and softball. Bob lived well and enjoyed his family. He will be missed. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce Greiner of Le Mars, Iowa; wives, Mariann and Valeta; and the Milota brothers and sister-in-laws. The family wants to express their sincere appreciation to niece Maggie Milota-McKone and the extraordinary staff at the Keystones of Cedar Rapids and Mercy Medical Center for the care provided to Bob during this unprecedented time. In lieu of flowers, the family has respectfully requested that any memorial contributions be made in Bob Kramer's name to the Cedar Rapids Softball Hall of Fame. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.papich-kubafs.com
