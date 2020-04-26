|
|
ROBERT L. BROWN Gold Canyon, Ariz. Bob Brown, formally of Shellsburg and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away suddenly on April 21, 2020, surrounded by his three daughters. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Bob was born March 13, 1939, in Independence, Iowa, to Ralph and Laurel Brown. He graduated from Van Horne High School in 1956. He was active in all sports and was proud to be a Van Horne Hornet baseball catcher. While employed at Armstrong's Department Store, Bob met Barbara Ettinger and soon married on Sept. 26, 1959. Bob began his career at Collins Radio, later Rockwell International, in 1960 and retired 35 years later. As a Hawkeyes fan, he worked for Per Mar for more than 30 years in Iowa City in various roles, including escorting luminaries such as John Wooden and Bobby Knight. Bob enjoyed woodworking, sports cars, motorcycles, the Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs, golf and winters in Arizona. He later made Arizona his permanent home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Brown; parents; brother, Brad Brown; and grandson, Ryan. Left to cherish Bob's memories are his daughters, Jodi (Michael) Gover of Three Rivers, Calif., Becki (Len) Parmenter of Gold Canyon, Ariz., and Robin (Doug) Wichhart of North Liberty, Iowa; four grandchildren, Joey Gover, Jordan Gover, Jamie Wichhart and Matthew Wichhart; one great-granddaughter, Brooke Gover; his brother, Gary (Sandi) Brown of Merced, Calif.; and many extended family members, including his four-legged companion, Bailey. Bob always will be remembered for his selflessness, kindness, zest for life and impish grin. He was instrumental in establishing and operating the food pantry in Shellsburg and assisting others in his community by providing his time and talent. He also provided "Uber services" for those who needed transportation or errands. He was the neighborhood handyman. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.BunkerFuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020