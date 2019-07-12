ROBERT L. RICKLEFS Langworthy Robert L. Ricklefs, 74, of Langworthy, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. Visitation will be held 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello, where a Celebration of Life service will be held at 12:30 p.m. The Rev. Ed Moreano will officiate. Burial will be Oakwood Cemetery at a later date. Robert was born Nov. 21, 1944, in Monticello, the son of Ernest and Regina (Holub) Ricklefs. On Oct. 1, 1966, he married Sandra Haigh at the United Methodist Church in Anamosa, Iowa, and had made their home in Langworthy since 1971. Robert served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1966. He worked at Weber Stone Quarry in Stone City, Iowa, for 52 years. Robert enjoyed fishing, hunting, mushroom hunting, gardening, cooking on his smoker, grandkids and spending time outdoors. Robert is survived by his wife, Sandra; children, Dan (Shelly) Ricklefs of Maple Grove, Minn.; Sherry (Bruce) Kramer of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Rob (Randee) Ricklefs of Atkins, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Austin, Casey, Grant Ricklefs, Courtney (Andy) Cannon, Kirby Gehl, Carter, Spencer Kramer, Hailee Ricklefs and Marcus Ricklefs; and a great-grandchild, Kyran Cannon; siblings, Gloria Schmidt of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Raymond Ricklefs of Fort Worth, Texas, Randy Rickels and Scott Rickels, both of Monticello, Iowa, and Dixie Nielsen of Minneapolis, Minn. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Donna (Kenneth) Hanson. Memorial donations are preferred for the purpose of Sandra's extended memory care. Information available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on July 12, 2019