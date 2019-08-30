|
|
ROBERT L. SEAMANS Sumner Robert L. Seamans, 73, of Sumner, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner after a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in Sumner, with Bob's grandson, Mason Smith, officiating. Interment will follow at Union Mound Cemetery in Sumner. Visitation will be held Sunday, Sept. 1, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour before services at the church on Monday. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com. Robert Lee, son of Gordon and Wilma (Copenhaver) Seamans, was born July 21, 1946, in Independence. He was confirmed at the United Methodist Church in Sumner. After spending his early childhood years in Littleton, Bob's family moved to Sumner in 1959 and he would later graduate from Sumner High School in 1964. On Sept. 17, 1967, he was united in marriage with Phyllis Peters at St. John's Lutheran Church-Maxfield, rural Denver, Iowa. The couple was blessed with three children, Al, Debra and Lance. Bob began his professional career with Sinclair-Arco in 1968 and he remained there until 1975, when he began farming with his father, and did so until 1983. He transitioned professional careers and began working at Blunt, Ellis & Lowie Brokerage Firm for a couple years, then for M.R. Commodities until starting his own business in Sumner named Seamans Investments, until retiring in 2010. In addition to his investment business, Bob owned and operated the Sumner Laundromat and managed several properties in Sumner. He was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church in Sumner, where he was active on the church council and served as chairman of the administration board and chairman of the finance committee. Bob also was a charter member of the Lions Organization, where he was very active in community service, and was a former member of the Jaycees. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards and, along with his wife Phyllis, were members of the P.S.C. (Panther Scholarship Club), and were longtime season ticket holders of several UNI athletics programs. Bob also spending time with his friends, but his greatest joy was the time he spent with family. Bob is survived by his wife, Phyllis of Sumner; three children, Al (Stacie) Seamans and Debra (Jeff) Smith, both of Sumner, and Lance (Rosalba) Seamans of Hickory Heights, Ill.; 10 grandchildren, Blake Smith, Mason Smith, Luke Smith, Kieran Harrington, Morgan Smith, Sarah Smith, Travis Smith, Trey Smith, Anabella Seamans and Bianca Seamans; brother, Rick (Beth) Seamans of Brighton, Colo.; two sisters-in-law, Charlene (Lyle) Schneider of Denver and Barb (Darold) Meyer of Whitney, Texas; two brothers-in-law, Steven Peters of Waterloo and Dennis Peters of Denver, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his grandparents and parents, he was preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Wendell and Marie Peters; and one brother-in-law, Stanley Peters.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019