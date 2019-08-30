Home

Becker-Milnes Funeral Services
111 W. 5th Street
Sumner, IA 50674
563-578-3451
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
Sumner, IA
Interment
Following Services
Union Mound Cemetery
Sumner, IA
Robert L. Seamans Obituary
ROBERT L. SEAMANS Sumner Robert L. Seamans, 73, of Sumner, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner, after a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at the United Methodist Church in Sumner with Bob's grandson, Mason Smith, officiating. Interment will follow Union Mound Cemetery in Sumner. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 .m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the church on Monday. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
