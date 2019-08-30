|
|
ROBERT L. SEAMANS Sumner Robert L. Seamans, 73, of Sumner, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner, after a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at the United Methodist Church in Sumner with Bob's grandson, Mason Smith, officiating. Interment will follow Union Mound Cemetery in Sumner. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 .m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the church on Monday. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019