Robert L. "Bob" Verry
ROBERT L. "BOB" VERRY Iowa City Robert L. "Bob" Verry, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 22, 2020. Because of COVID-19, there will be a private family burial and possibly a Celebration of Life when we feel it is safe for our friends and family. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
3193381132
July 25, 2020
Bob has always been a warm and wonderful friend. A good friend from Oral-B. We enjoyed getting together with Bob and Mona when we could, as they were both very personable friends. Loving prayers to Mona and family.
John Hoffman
Friend
July 25, 2020
Thanks for being such a wonderful person. I will miss you very much!
Kelly
July 25, 2020
My heart hurts more than I can express. Uncle Bob was kindest, most generous man I’ve ever known. He loved to collect T-shirts, he literally bought t-shirts anywhere they sold them (In-n-out, the preschool I worked at, and any store that sold souvenirs). He was always taking pictures, I even found a picture of him taking a picture. When I was 19 I called him crying because I felt lost and unsure about my future as I struggled to make decisions about college and work; he mailed me a plane ticket to visit him in Iowa and to this day I remember that as one of the best and most needed trips I’ve ever taken.
I love you Uncle Bob and I will miss you very much. I hope you are playing Iowa Rummy in heaven with Grandma.
Ren&#233; Tilsley
Family
July 25, 2020
