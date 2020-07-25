My heart hurts more than I can express. Uncle Bob was kindest, most generous man I’ve ever known. He loved to collect T-shirts, he literally bought t-shirts anywhere they sold them (In-n-out, the preschool I worked at, and any store that sold souvenirs). He was always taking pictures, I even found a picture of him taking a picture. When I was 19 I called him crying because I felt lost and unsure about my future as I struggled to make decisions about college and work; he mailed me a plane ticket to visit him in Iowa and to this day I remember that as one of the best and most needed trips I’ve ever taken.

I love you Uncle Bob and I will miss you very much. I hope you are playing Iowa Rummy in heaven with Grandma.



René Tilsley

