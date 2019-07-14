Home

Robert Lance "Bob" Stratton

Robert Lance "Bob" Stratton Obituary
ROBERT LANCE "BOB" STRATTON Cedar Rapids Robert Lance "Bob" Stratton, 77, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. He was born March 4, 1942, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Lance and Edna (Henecke) Stratton. Robert was united in marriage to Rai Ann Merta on Jan. 8, 1977, in Ely. Robert served his country in the Vietnam War during 1964 to 1966. Robert was a machinist at Iowa Manufacturing (Cedarapids Inc.) until 1982, then was self-employed. Robert is survived by his wife of 42 years, Rai Ann; sons, Larry Staton, Cedar Rapids and Dan (Kelley) Stratton, Reno, Nev.; daughters, Sharon (Cory Bennett) Stratton, Hiawatha, and Susan (Marc) Wolrab, Mount Vernon; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Peg Zach, Cedar Rapids. He also is survived by his twin sister, Roberta (John) Walderbach, Cedar Rapids; Jim (Joyce Barnd) Stratton, Cedar Rapids, and Janet (Ray) Hassan Lafayette, Ind.; brother-in-law, Kenny Merta Jr., Solon; godson, Shane Horning; and several nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; fathers-in-law, Kenny Merta Sr. and Roman Zach; and his sister- and brother-in-law, Mary Lonnie Baker. Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Community of Christ Church, 1500 Blairs Ferry Rd., Hiawatha. Private burial at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in The Gazette on July 14, 2019
