ROBERT J. LANGFITT Cedar Rapids Robert J. Langfitt of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospice Unit. No services will be held. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, assisted the family. Robert was born June 14, 1939, the son of Orland and Naomi (Brown) Langfitt. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and stood honor guard with John F. Kennedy. Robert married Nancy (Sturdivan) on Dec. 6, 1986, at Immanuel Baptist Church. He worked for Nash Finch as a foreman, before his retirement. Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Nancy Langfitt; his daughter, Kelly Bell; and stepson, Guy Stanley; stepdaughters, Kimberly Courtney, Lesa Keeton and Jolene Peck; sisters, Betty Bramow, Opal Miller and Marjean Korff; daughter-in-law, Amanda Langfitt; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; son, Chad Langfitt; brothers, Don, Earl and Sonny; and sister, Alma Bethune. Please share a memory of Robert at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
