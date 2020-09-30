1/1
Robert Langfitt
1939 - 2020
ROBERT J. LANGFITT Cedar Rapids Robert J. Langfitt of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospice Unit. No services will be held. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, assisted the family. Robert was born June 14, 1939, the son of Orland and Naomi (Brown) Langfitt. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and stood honor guard with John F. Kennedy. Robert married Nancy (Sturdivan) on Dec. 6, 1986, at Immanuel Baptist Church. He worked for Nash Finch as a foreman, before his retirement. Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Nancy Langfitt; his daughter, Kelly Bell; and stepson, Guy Stanley; stepdaughters, Kimberly Courtney, Lesa Keeton and Jolene Peck; sisters, Betty Bramow, Opal Miller and Marjean Korff; daughter-in-law, Amanda Langfitt; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; son, Chad Langfitt; brothers, Don, Earl and Sonny; and sister, Alma Bethune. Please share a memory of Robert at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Memories & Condolences
September 30, 2020
Thank you for your service to this great country
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
