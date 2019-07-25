ROBERT LAWRENCE BECKER Newhall Robert Lawrence Becker, 88, of Newhall, Iowa, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, of natural causes. Celebration of Life will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Newhall Hall at 18 Main St. in Newhall. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Bob was born Aug. 8, 1930, near Watkins, to Arlo and Marie (Boddicker) Becker. He graduated from Newhall High School with the Class of 1948. He married Colleen Hilton and the couple later divorced. He then married Barb Raum. She passed in 2010. Bob was a dairy farmer for many years and later owned his own drywall business. He was an avid racecar fan, flagman, owner and crew member. Bob was the second owner of the first ever IMCA modified car. He helped his brother, sons, daughter and grandson with their racing careers. He enjoyed tinkering, gambling and gardening. He is survived by two children, Ron Becker of Newhall and Susan (Jamie) Bryson of Middle Amana; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Wilfred (Dorothy) Becker of Newhall and Ted (Rita) Becker of Walker; and sister, Mary Lou Becker of Watkins. Bob is preceded in death by his parents; son, Stephen; and brothers, Harold, Arlo Jr. and Ralph. Brosh Funeral Service of Norway is assisting the family. Published in The Gazette on July 25, 2019