Robert Lee Curry
ROBERT LEE CURRY Williamsburg Robert Lee Curry passed away on April 23, 2020, after a short battle with lung cancer. He died at home, surrounded by his family. Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Williamsburg. Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation that all in attendance will be expected to wear a mask. If you arrive without one, a mask will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Bob's family with your presence and being conscientious in doing so. Following services, a luncheon is planned for everyone at the home of Bob's daughter, Aileen Curry, at 2575 Q Blvd., Williamsburg. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website www.gayandciha.com.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 2, 2020.
