|
|
ROBERT LEO "BOBBY ROD" RODRIGUEZ Cedar Rapids Robert Leo "Bobby Rod" Rodriguez, 86, died peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Our dad's request was for no formal service. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Immaculate Conception Church, Scotus Hall. He was born April 20, 1933, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Juan and Lydia Rodriguez. He is survived by four sons, Bobby Alan (Angie), Ricky (Terri), Mark (Jusielyn) and John; daughters, Shelly, Dorinda, Derdre and Deinea; grandsons extraordinaire, Greg, Julian, Anthony, Nate, Ashten, Angel, Zach, Brenden, Tristan and Elijah; grandaughters, Ciara, Gabriella, Marquita and Alejandrea; four great-grandchildren, Rio, Anikin, Claryssa Jo and Josie Mae; sisters, Florence, Millie, Ramona and Gloria; and numerous nieces and nephews. His grandchildren were his world and they adored him. Angel and Zach were his soldiers guarding their general. They all stayed with him throughout the highs and lows of the fight. To see him with his grandchildren was pure love and joy. Bobby Rod was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Lydia; his son, Scotty; grandson, Chaz; and his siblings, baby Henry, Rosie, John, Mike, Al, Rudy and Grace. Bobby Rod largely was responsible for bringing authentic Mexican cuisine and margaritas (secret recipe) to the Cedar Rapids area back in the early 1970s. He most certainly was ahead of his time with the downtown opening of Papa Juan's, where you could find ("a little bit of old Mexico in downtown Cedar Rapids") a restaurant named after his late father Juan Rodriguez. There were many great times and memories at the old downtown restaurant as well as at basketball tournaments and softball games. Bobby Rod will be greatly missed. To his soldier, Ricky, thank you so much for taking good care of him and helping him fight his valiant battle. A memorial fund has been established at Green State Credit Union.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019