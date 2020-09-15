1/1
Robert Leo Broghammer D.D.S.
ROBERT LEO BROGHAMMER, D.D.S. Clear Lake Robert L. Broghammer, D.D.S., 79, of Clear Lake, died on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. Per Robert's wishes, his body has been donated to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program for medical research. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake, with the Rev. John Gossman officiating. Inurnment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids at a later date. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at the church. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Robert's family suggests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association, St. Patrick's Catholic Church or St. Croix Hospice, 302 N. Grand Ave. Ste. 5; Charles City, IA 50616. Robert was born May 22, 1941, the son of Benjamin George and Mary "Lucille" (Murphy) Broghammer in Cedar Rapids. He married Jane A. Spreitzer on Sept. 7, 1968, in Cedar Rapids. A graduate of Campion High School in Prairie du Chien, Wis., Robert attended Creighton University in Omaha, and later received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Iowa College of Dentistry in Iowa City. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1969, working as a dentist at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego and was honorably discharged as a lieutenant in 1971. Following his service in the Navy, Robert and Jane moved to Clear Lake where he began his dental practice and would work for 30 years; retiring in 2001. After some time off, he made the most of his hobbies by going to work at Fleet Farm in Mason City. There he was able to enjoy socializing about gardening, fishing, camping and hunting. He also volunteered and worked with the Boy Scouts of America earlier in his life, for nearly 10 years. Robert was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Clear Lake. Robert is survived by his wife, Jane Broghammer of Clear Lake; four children, Robert (Tracey) Broghammer of Castle Rock, Colo., Jennifer Broghammer of Davenport, Anne (Matt) Boileau of Iowa City and Catherine (Robert) Keech of Le Claire, Iowa; 11 grandchildren, Jordan (Alyx) Broghammer, Ava and Caden Broghammer, Cassie (Grant) Thompson, Callie Glidden and Corey Askildson, Ethan, Faith and Dawson Boileau, and Will and Lucy Keech; two brothers, Benjamin Broghammer and Frank (Paula) Broghammer; sister-in-law, Kathy Broghammer; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Lou (Roger) Hanson; two brothers, Neil and Mark Broghammer; and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Broghammer. Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 First Ave. N., Clear Lake. IA. (641) 357-2193, www.colonialchapels.com.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
101 N. 4th Street
Clear Lake, IA 50428
641-357-2193
Memories & Condolences
September 15, 2020
Thank you for your service to this great country
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
September 12, 2020
I was so sad to learn of Bobs passing. The world has lost another kind, good man. He and his sense of humor will be greatly missed. I am thankful for many fond memories that our young families shared. May you find peace & comfort in many good memories and the love and support of your wonderful family and friends. My heartfelt sympathy goes out to you and your family during this difficult time of loss. Peace be with you. Mary
Mary Moeller
September 12, 2020
Sheila Conrad
September 12, 2020
I worked with Bob @ Fleet Farm. He was a joy to work with, very kind and helpful. My deepest sympathy to you and your family.
Shirley Nelson
September 12, 2020
mary e spreitzer
September 12, 2020
we are sending our deepest sympathy to the Broghammer family and our prayer are with you
David and Elizabeth spreitzer
Family
September 11, 2020
We are thinking of you all, and are so sorry for your loss!! May the peace that passes all understanding guard your hearts and minds as you grieve.=O<ûd
Chris and Jodi Suntken
September 11, 2020
I am very sorry to read that Bob had passed away. He was so nice, and had such an outstanding personality! My thoughts and prayers are with your family!
Lori Lawyer
September 11, 2020
Heartfelt sympathy Jane for you and your family. Prayers for comfort.
Carolyn Borger
September 11, 2020
Please know that we are thinking of you, Jane, and all your family! We send our love and hugs to all of you! We will continue to keep all of you in our prayers! Bob will certainly be missed! We will remember his great sense of humor.
Dave and Polly Suntken
