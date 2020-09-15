I was so sad to learn of Bobs passing. The world has lost another kind, good man. He and his sense of humor will be greatly missed. I am thankful for many fond memories that our young families shared. May you find peace & comfort in many good memories and the love and support of your wonderful family and friends. My heartfelt sympathy goes out to you and your family during this difficult time of loss. Peace be with you. Mary

Mary Moeller