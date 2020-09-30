ROBERT "BOB" LUENSMANN Delhi Robert "Bob" Luensmann, 81, of Delhi, Iowa, passed away suddenly of a heart attack on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at UnityPoint Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa. Visitation for Robert will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at St. John's Catholic Church, 307 South St., Delhi. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at the church with additional visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. All guests are respectfully encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester, is assisting the family. He was born March 13, 1939, to John and Marcella (Schute) Luensmann in Dubuque County. Robert graduated from St. Francis Xavier School, Dyersville, in 1957. He married Susan Brunsmann on Aug. 3, 1963, at St. Mary's church in Manchester, Iowa. Robert and his wife, Susan, formerly from Dyersville, moved to Delhi in 1986 to operate the Lake Delhi Dam. They later moved to town, where Robert worked for Dave's Complete Construction. Upon retirement, Bob served as the mayor of Delhi for two terms and was a board member for Delaware County Senior Citizens in Manchester. Robert volunteered many years at the Dyersville Commercial Club Park. He served on the board of directors for nine years with three of the years as president, 1977 to 1979. He also was a member of the Dyersville Sportsman Club and Boy Scouts of America. Together, Robert and Susan enjoyed attending auctions, going to antique markets and landscaping several homes they built and remodeled together. Robert will be remembered for his craftsmanship and creativity. He designed the entrance to the Dyersville Commercial Club Park, built a unique A-Frame home, and was very proud to have led the building project of St. John's Catholic Church in Delhi. Robert is survived by his wife of 57 years, Susan; and four children, Ann (Bill) Davidshofer of Lisbon, Iowa, Marsha (Leif) Wiltscheck of St Michael, Minn., Kevin (Elaine) Luensmann of Altoona, Pa., and Mary Kay Bergeson of Manchester, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Katie Davidshofer, Jon (Rachel) Davidshofer, Zachary (fiancee Marissa Duart) Collmann, Chad Luensmann, Abigail Luensmann, Travis Luensmann and Jack Luensmann; three great-grandchildren, Brittan, Kharter and Rayhven; sister, Margie (Alan) McDermott; brother, David Luensmann; and brothers-in-law, John O'Brien and Tony Broghammer. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law; sisters, Lila Mae Luensmann, Irene (John) O'Brien, Delrose (Tony) Broghammer and Mary Luensmann; sister-in-law, Kathleen (David) Luensmann; in-laws, Hank and Delorse Brunsmann and Leola Brunsmann, and son-in-law, Russel Leo Bergeson. Robert was a devoted husband, grandfather and great-grandfather who enjoyed attending his children's and grandchildren's activities. The family would like to thank the EMS service and all the doctors and nurses who took care of Robert over the years, especially Tri State Dialysis Unit, Manchester. Special thanks to the family's friends and family for all their support and care during this difficult time. Please share a memory of Robert at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
