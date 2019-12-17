Home

Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Robert "Bob" Marcus


1930 - 2019
Robert "Bob" Marcus Obituary
ROBERT "BOB" KENNETH MARCUS Marion Robert "Bob" Kenneth Marcus, 89, of Marion, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Per Robert's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Robert was born Sept. 9, 1930, in Marion, Ala., the son of John and Curtie (Gable) Marcus. He graduated from Marion Alabama Perry County High and Dunwoody Trade School in Minneapolis, Minn. Bob served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. On Oct. 18, 1952, in Minneapolis, Minn., he was united in marriage to Mary Berndt. Bob was an engineer and employed by Rockwell for many years. He was a member of the Marion American Legion Post No. 298. Bob enjoyed fishing, woodworking and casinos. Robert was a true handyman, he even refurbished an old car from junkyard parts. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Mary Marcus; daughter, Kathy (Carl) Zemanek of Spring City, Tenn.; grandchildren, Cy John Marcus and Samantha Marcus; and two great-grandchildren, Breana and Jacob. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Tom; brothers, Earl and John Marcus; and sister, Nora Fondren. The family extends a special thank you to the staff of UnityPoint Hospice. Please share a memory of Bob at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019
