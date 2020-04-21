|
|
ROBERT LAWRENCE MEADER Cedar Rapids Robert Lawrence Meader, 91, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Linn Manor Care Center. He was born Aug. 29, 1928, in Strawberry Point, Iowa, the son of Harry Meader and Eunice (Christopher) Meader. Robert was raised and educated in the Strawberry Point and Delhi area and attended Delhi High School. Robert served honorably as a medic with the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. Robert was united in marriage to Ila Mae Meader on Feb. 18, 1961. Together they lived in Manchester, Central City and Cedar Rapids, where Robert retired from the ad department of the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Robert and Ila owned and operated a health food store, dry cleaners and a furniture store. Robert lived with his daughter in La Crosse, Wis., for four years before moving back to Cedar Rapids in 2019. He was a man who loved Jesus with a passion and wanted everyone he met to have the same hope. Robert loved people to such an incredible degree and was always there for you when you needed him. Our family is very much looking forward to seeing him and mom again because of what Jesus did for us all on the cross. He also enjoyed spending his time fishing along with spending time with family and friends. Survivors include six children, Sandy (Mike) Bruce of LaCrosse, Wis., Jeannie Blettner of Marshall, Wis., James (Luba) Meader of Cedar Rapids, Cheryle Meader of Manchester, Vincent Meader of Springville and Lee (Luanne) Meader of Marion; 14 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ila Meader; a son, Stuart C. Meader; a grandson, Clint Meader; a great-granddaughter, Ariana Meader; a sister, Ethel Smith; and four brothers, Levi Meader, Bill Meader, Edwin Meader and Marvin Meader. Because of the current COVID-19 concerns, there will be a private family service and interment held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 21, 2020