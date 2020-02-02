|
ROBERT MEIER Springville Robert Meier, 79, died suddenly on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at the Springville Presbyterian Church, with military honors following the service. Pastor David Snyder will officiate at the services. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Goettsch Funeral Home in Monticello. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Monticello. Surviving are his wife, Shirley; two children, Brent (Jennifer) Meier and Tami (Patrick) Recker, both of Monticello; six grandchilddren, Andrew (Rebecca) Meier, Ashley (Zach) Smith, Breanna (Louie) Wickett and Donovan, Maria and Justin Recker; two great-grandchildren, Memphis and Scout Meier (and one on the way); his twin brother, Richard (Mary) Meier, Cedar Rapids; and a sister, Janet (Gary) Rickels, Center Junction. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his aunt and uncle who raised him, Barbara and Oliver Hutton. Robert Meier was born Jan. 6, 1941, in Iowa City, Iowa. He was the son of Paul and Wanda Ely, Meier. He received his education in the Monticello Community Schools, graduating with the Class of 1959. Bob enlisted in the United States Army during the Korean War. He returned from service and married Shirley Hoult on Aug. 31, 1963, at the Peace United Church of Christ in Monticello. Bob started his lifelong career in floor covering at Lambert Floor Covering in Monticello. He and Shirley moved to the Springville area in 1969 and Bob was employed at Carpetland and later Carpet King Carpet One, where he retired in 2011. Bob was a member of the Springville Presbyterian Church, the Springville American Legion and the Masonic Lodge. He and his brother Dick took an Honor Flight in the fall of 2019. Bob and Shirley loved attending all of their grandchildren's activities whenever possible.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020