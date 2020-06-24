ROBERT "BOB" DEAN MICKELSON Solon Robert "Bob" Dean Mickelson, 82, of Solon, passed away peacefully Monday, June 22, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Public visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW, where everyone is encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Private Celebration of Life services will be livestreamed starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, on Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Iowa City's Facebook page or www.gloriadeilive.org. Friends and family are encouraged to view and leave a condolence during this time. Burial will be in Morse Cemetery, near Solon. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is in charge of Robert's arrangements. Robert was born April 21, 1938 in Webster City, the son of Melvin and Hazel (Wicks) Mickelson. He graduated from University High School in Iowa City and later attended the University of Iowa. Following his time at Iowa, he served in the U.S. Army. Bob was united in marriage to Barbara "Barb" Davis on Sept. 4, 1960, in Iowa City. He worked as a professional land surveyor and was a founding partner of MMS Consultants Inc. in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids. Bob enjoyed fishing, golfing, watching sports, the Hawkeyes and spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren. Robert is survived by his wife, Barbara; his sons, Brad (Anita) Mickelson of Cedar Rapids and Matt (Cindy) Mickelson of Peoria, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Amanda (Sam) Kramer, Brandon Mickelson, Emily (Conor) Lynch and Tyler Mickelson; three great-grandchildren, Brynlee and Alaina Kramer and Kai Lynch; his sister, Janet Lumpa of West Branch; and his brother, Keith (Jeanette) Mickelson of Stillwater, Minn.; as well as his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, LaVonne Cascio; and his brothers, LaVern Mickelson and Marvin Mickelson. Memorials may be directed to either the Solon Fire Department, Gloria Dei Lutheran, Solon Food Bank or the Solon Public Library. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 24, 2020.