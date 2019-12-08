|
ROBERT "BOB" MILLER Cedar Rapids Robert "Bob" Miller, 64, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, under the care of hospice at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Bob was born April 3, 1955, in Atlantic, Iowa, the son of Robert and Mardell (Fries) Miller. He graduated from Anita High School and went on to obtain his associate degree from Hawkeye Institute of Technology. Bob worked for Robinson Press in Fort Collins, Colo., where he lived until 1991. Bob returned to school and graduated from Iowa Western Community College as a registered nurse. He worked in geriatric nursing care in Elk Horn, Iowa, and Cedar Rapids. Bob most recently worked at Northbrook Manor, where he finished his career as the director of nursing. Bob loved polka music and competitive polka dancing — he traveled to polka dances all over the United States. He took his camper on the road and spent his summers traveling and dancing throughout the Midwest. Bob enjoyed Barefoot Becky and had attended the Beckster Fest in the Amana Colonies since its inception. He was extremely dedicated to researching genealogy. Bob found joy in collecting and repurposing antiques. He had a love of cooking and food — you never left his house hungry. Bob made the best cheesecake at Christmas. He had very special relationships with his nieces and nephews. To Bob, nothing was more important than his family. Survivors include his sisters, Kim Miller (Tom Harris) of Cedar Rapids and Shelli Hogueison of Anita, Iowa; brother, Corey Miller (Susan Collins) of Albany, N.Y.; nieces, Jamie (Nic) Iedema, Callie Tjaden and Claire McCulley; nephews, Gabe (Lindsay) Hogueison and Scott (Blanca) Marnin; great-nieces, Bayleigh, Ella and Jessica; great-nephews, Mitchell, Hunter, Leighton, Gunnar, Evan and Matthew; and aunts and uncles, Gael and Jan Miller of Texas and Karen and Royce Kitelinger of Elk Horn. Also surviving are Bob's significant other, Todd Henderson of Cedar Rapids; forever friends, Marty Rome and Sherry Cranston; his chosen daughters, Randi and Liz Cranston; many cousins and extended family members; and his polka family. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Bob at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019