ROBERT "BOB" MOORE Vinton Robert "Bob" Moore, 88, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Vinton Lutheran Home from natural causes. A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the First Christian Church in Vinton with the Rev. Dave Neas leading a prayer service to start the visitation. Burial with military rites will take place in the spring at Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rita of Vinton; one daughter, Teresa (Doug) King of Columbia, Mo.; two sons, Leslie (Terri) Moore of Vinton and Ron (Shari) Moore, of North Richland Hills, Texas; six grandchildren, Jackie (Nick) Glascock, Barry (Kayla) King, Whitney (TJ) Bowen, Alexa (Payton) Schirm, Tiffany (Ben) Sharp and Ryan (Natalie) Moore; and eight great-grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Shirley Wax. In lieu of flowers, the family will direct memorials to the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research to aid Bob's great-grandson, Nate. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Bob and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019