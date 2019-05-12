ROBERT NEAL "BOB" SCHURK Cedar Rapids Robert Neal "Bob" Schurk, 94, of Cedar Rapids, carried the love from this world with him to his eternal resting place on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Terrace Glen Village in Marion. Visitation will be held at St. Paul's United Methodist Church from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. at the church. Private family burial with military honors will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Bob was born March 1, 1925, in Fort Madison, Iowa, where he was introduced to music and decided on playing the trombone, which it turns out was a lifelong love that he enjoyed into his 90s. He was drafted in November 1943 and served in Europe as an electrician to help rebuild France after the Allied and German bombings. Once the war in Europe was over, he transferred to an Armed Forces Band that was stationed in Belgium for the remainder of his service. During that time, he corresponded with Velma Andres, and on Sept. 15, 1946, they were married. Bob used his GI Bill to get an accounting degree from Coe College. He worked for several Cedar Rapids companies throughout his career, and when he retired in 1990, he rekindled his trombone playing, participating with over seven bands at one time that included several local bands and the Iowa Veterans Band. Bob and Val had a wonderful 53 years of marriage when she passed away in May 2000. He then joined Widows and Widowers and met and married Marci Zika on Dec. 18, 2004. They enjoyed over 13 years of marriage when she passed away in May 2018. Bob was a member of the Masonic Lodge and served as treasurer, and member of the American Legion. Bob especially loved the fellowship at St. Paul's United Methodist Church for more than 70 years. Bob was a good and kind man; a wonderful husband and father. He lived well on this earth and while he enjoyed 94 years with friends and family, it is never enough time, and he will be greatly missed by all he touched and loved throughout his life. He leaves behind his two children, David Schurk of Houston and Diane Burnett (Tom) of Sandia Park, N.M.; three stepchildren, Jim (Lily) Zika of Marion, Iowa, Judy (Ken) Rash of Richmond, Va., and Janelle (David) Stookey of Mountain Home, Ark. He has three grandsons, Matthew Schurk (Kristi), Austin, Texas, Nick Schurk (Jenny), Austin, Texas, and Gordy Zastrow (Mary), Port Washington, Wis.; and five great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family and a donation will be made in Bob's honor to his favorite charities. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 12, 2019