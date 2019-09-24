|
ROBERT "BOB" E. NUGENT Cedar Rapids Robert "Bob" E. Nugent, 79, of Amity, Ore., formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, following a long battle with emphysema. Robert was born Jan. 3, 1940, the son of Paul and Velma (Benham) Nugent in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Bob graduated from Washington High School in Cedar Rapids, Class of 1957. Soon after graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force and served with the 97th Air Refueling Squadron (KC-97G). After the service, he reunited with buddies Dick W. and Kenny M. Bob relocated to sunny southern California during the wild times of the 1960s and '70s. Bob was employed with H.R. Textron in Sylmar, Calif., for 30 years as a lead C.N.C. machinist. He and friends hustled pool tournaments in the Los Angeles area and took away so many trophies that he would just give them away. With his first wife, Bobby (divorced), he had two wonderful twin daughters, Debbie and Diane. With this marriage, he also became a stepdad to son Chuck Steel. Some of the special places he went with Debbie and Diane were to San Francisco, to see the Queen Mary and to Iowa for family visits. He then met second wife, Thea. To this union he was stepdad to daughter Corrina "Corky." They were married for 28 years until her death in 2015. He really enjoyed playing pool, table tennis, bowling, etc. and was referred to as a king of leisure sports, with a fancy for classic cars, casinos and, of course, Budweiser beer. Bob was a proud member of the American Legion Post No. 21 in McMinnville, Ore. Bob loved to travel. After retirement, he purchased an RV and traveled the United States. In the last few years, Bob had made his home in Amity, Ore. The family was fortunate to have his son-in-law, Charlie, take such great care of him. Bob was preceded in death by his twin brother, William (Bill) Nugent; parents, Paul and Velma Nugent; wife, Thea Nugent; and stepdaughter, Corky McClean. He is survived by his younger brother, Richard (Rick) and wife, Deb Nugent, of Vinton; his daughters, Debbie (Charlie) Smith and Diane (Dave) Holder of Arizona; son-in-law, Charlie McClean of Amity; and stepson, Chuck Steel. He also is survived by six grandchildren, Amanda, Nathan, David Jr., Jennifer, Elijah and Shealyn; along with five great-grandchildren, Tatum, Karter, Sophie, Nathan Jr. and Jaxson; and niece, Rachel. Bob was a man of many noble qualities. We all learned many things from him. He will be remembered forever. We will always miss his saying to us at the end of a conversation or note of "hang in there." A celebration of life internment service at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in McMinnville, Ore., will be scheduled at a later time.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019