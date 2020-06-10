Robert "Bob" Oakley
1949 - 2020
ROBERT "BOB" JAMES OAKLEY Cedar Rapids Robert "Bob" James Oakley, 71, passed away peacefully at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy on Saturday, June 6, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church by the Rev. Ivan Nienhaus. Burial: St. John's Cemetery. Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Teahen Funeral Home. Family and friends must wear a mask and comply with social distancing guidelines when attending a visitation. Bob was born Jan. 5, 1949, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Daniel and Mildred Moore Oakley. He graduated from Jefferson High School, Kirkwood Community College and attended the University of Iowa. Bob was a tool and die grinder and worked at Kwik-Way, Universal Engineering and Cherry-Burrell. He also was a small-business owner for 38 years, owning Bob's Reel Repair. He was a lifelong member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Some of Bob's greatest joys were building and working on race cars, fishing with his brothers, bird watching and assisting with numerous parish activities. Bob is survived by his five brothers, Walter (Ann) of Libertyville, Ill., Michael of Cedar Rapids, Peter (Mary) of Camdenton, Mo., Daniel (Pam) of Cedar Rapids and Karl (Linda) of Marion; his two sisters, Helen Wall of Cedar Rapids and Barbara Oakley of New Orleans, La.; and nine nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister, Patricia. Instead of flowers, memorial may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 120 Fifth St. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405 or the Hospice of Mercy, Mercy Foundation, 701 10th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
Funeral services provided by
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

10 entries
June 10, 2020
Dan & Pam, our prayers and sympathy go out to you and your family for your loss. Jerry and Theresa Houlihan
Jerry Houlihan
June 10, 2020
My heart is breaking! Over the years Bob worked with me--and others--with projects at St. Patrick's and in the NW Neighborhood. I couldn't have done them without him. Bob was a kind, caring, faith filled man and his loss will be felt. Rest in peace Bob.
Aggie and Jim Doyle
Friend
June 10, 2020
Dan and family, I am sorry for your loss.
Dan LeGrand
June 10, 2020
Another of my old Hot Rod buddies gone. Bob was probably the most loyal of all the guys who helped me when race cars all over the country. I stayed in touch a few years after I quit and left Iowa then life changed. We used to say we saw this country in daylight and darkness from coast to coast. Rest in Peace my old Friend! Art Cambridge
art cambridge
Friend
June 9, 2020
I GREW UP WITH BOB . I LIVED ON 3RD AVE MY NAME IS CAROLYN ZACHAR CIHLA . HE WAS A SWEET GUY.
carolyn cihla
Friend
June 9, 2020
To the Oakley family, I was sorry to read about Bob's passing. I lived for a time right across the street from you on 3rd ave. I spent a lot of time at your house and have fond memories. May God grant all of you peace at this time. Tim Donnelly
Tim Donnelly
Friend
June 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I remember the old days in the neighborhood and St. Patricks School. Prayers for all.
Rick and Rose Hays
June 9, 2020
To Bob's family
I hope your memories of Bob help you through the days that are ahead. Bob was a very nice guy and a good friend to my Bob (Bj). I always enjoyed seeing him over the years.

Nancy Davis
Nancy Davis
Friend
June 9, 2020
Bob you will be missed.
Barbara Klawiter
Friend
June 8, 2020
Bob was a good neighbor who was always willing to help you out no matter the job. He really enjoyed working outside to make his house/yard one of the tidiest in the neighborhood. He also liked to share his knowledge on a wide range of subjects. Bob will surely be missed.
David & Cyndi Zias
Neighbor
June 8, 2020
May Bob rest in Peace
Jeff & Sulema Kimbro
Friend
