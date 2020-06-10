ROBERT "BOB" JAMES OAKLEY Cedar Rapids Robert "Bob" James Oakley, 71, passed away peacefully at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy on Saturday, June 6, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church by the Rev. Ivan Nienhaus. Burial: St. John's Cemetery. Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Teahen Funeral Home. Family and friends must wear a mask and comply with social distancing guidelines when attending a visitation. Bob was born Jan. 5, 1949, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Daniel and Mildred Moore Oakley. He graduated from Jefferson High School, Kirkwood Community College and attended the University of Iowa. Bob was a tool and die grinder and worked at Kwik-Way, Universal Engineering and Cherry-Burrell. He also was a small-business owner for 38 years, owning Bob's Reel Repair. He was a lifelong member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Some of Bob's greatest joys were building and working on race cars, fishing with his brothers, bird watching and assisting with numerous parish activities. Bob is survived by his five brothers, Walter (Ann) of Libertyville, Ill., Michael of Cedar Rapids, Peter (Mary) of Camdenton, Mo., Daniel (Pam) of Cedar Rapids and Karl (Linda) of Marion; his two sisters, Helen Wall of Cedar Rapids and Barbara Oakley of New Orleans, La.; and nine nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister, Patricia. Instead of flowers, memorial may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 120 Fifth St. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405 or the Hospice of Mercy, Mercy Foundation, 701 10th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 10, 2020.