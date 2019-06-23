ROBERT ORTBERG Dubuque Robert L. Ortberg, 77, of Dubuque, Iowa, formerly of Earlville, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 20, 2019. In agreement with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, Dubuque, Iowa, by the Rev. Chuck Layton. Graveside services with military honors will take place at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fairview Cemetery in Earlville, Iowa. Arrangements by Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Earlville, Iowa. Robert "Bob" was born June 27, 1941, in Irwin, Iowa, the son of Elmer and Luverne (Plummer) Ortberg. Bob was a 1958 graduate of Earlville High School before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He served honorably from 1958 to 1962 as an electronics specialist. On Oct. 30, 1958, Bob married Carol Koelker in Earlville, Iowa. Following his military career, Bob was employed with IBM and John Deere. He was the sole recipient of the 1986 John Deere Spirit Award, retiring in 1992. Bob loved spending time with family and friends in the Midwest and in Florida, and especially fishing and playing cards. Bob is survived and lovingly remembered by his children, Eric (Karen) Ortberg of Boy River, Minn., Robert "Kelly" (Valerie) Ortberg of West Palm Beach, Fla., Todd (Connie) Ortberg of Minnetonka, Minn., and Kera Ortberg (fiance Eric Klug) of Barrington, Ill.; grandchildren, Jason (Alicia) Ortberg, Ryan (Angie) Ortberg, Kaitlyn (Aaron) Hoffman, Abigail Ortberg, Alex Ortberg, Caroline Wydman and Maggie Wydman; great-grandchildren, Kale Ortberg, Greyson Ortberg, Milo Ortberg and Finley Ortberg; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Jeanette (Gene) Fredrick, Bruce (Janet) Ortberg, and Scott (Linda) Ortberg. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Ortberg, on June 15, 2010; and his parents, Elmer and Luverne Ortberg. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations may be made to the or a favorite . Please share a memory of Bob at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary