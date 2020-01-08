|
ROBERT M. OTTO Iowa City Robert M. Otto, 78, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Mercy Iowa City. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Lensing's Oak Hill, 210 Holiday Rd., Coralville, IA 52241. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery, Iowa City. In lieu pf flowers, memorials may be directed to the Robert Otto memorial fund. He is survived by his brother, Donald J. (Donna) Otto of Knoxville; his sister-in-law, Patsy Cantrell Otto of Conway, Ark.; two nephews, William R. Otto Jr. and Bryant C. Otto of Conway; two nieces, Tracy (Marques) DeGrandis of Waunakee, Wis., and Stacy (Jason) Heisler of North Liberty; and four grand-nieces, Nina and Ella DeGrandis of Waunakee and Shelby and Sadie Heisler of North Liberty. He also is survived by several cousins on the Custis side and one cousin on the Otto side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Max, in 1987, and Esther, in 2016. His brother, William R. Otto Sr., of Conway, Ark., passed in 2013. The complete obituary and online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020