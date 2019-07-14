Home

ROBERT P. EILERS Anamosa Robert P. Eilers, 90, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at his home from natural causes. Surviving are three children, Phil (Kim) Eilers, Anamosa, Becky Brown, Springville, and Galen (Sue) Eilers, Janesville; two daughters-in-law, Diann Eilers, La Porte City, and Mary Eilers, Anamosa; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Ed (Janice), Anamosa, Galen, Walker, and Johan (John) Schneiter, Marion. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna, in 2014; two sons, Paul Thomas and John; and a son-in-law, Steve Brown. Robert Eilers was born Aug. 7, 1928, in Langworthy, Iowa. He was the son of Paul and Johanna Zimmerman Eilers. Bob received his education in Langworthy schools. He then worked as a farmhand and a feed-truck driver. Robert P. Eilers married Donna Dolores Davidson on Jan. 18, 1947, in Anamosa, Iowa. Bob worked for the Jones County Secondary Roads Department for 35 years before retiring. Bob and Dolores traveled extensively in retirement through many cruises and trips, including to Alaska and Australia. Bob loved being out in nature. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hunting mushrooms and his multiple daily drives to Wapsi State Park and to Central Park. The Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa is assisting the family. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at goettschonline.com. In lieu of flowers, make memorials to a . A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on July 14, 2019
