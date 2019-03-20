ROBERT "BOB" "POPS" ROTTMAN Mount Vernon Robert "Bob" "Pops" Rottman, 83, of Mount Vernon, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at home. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Lisbon United Methodist Church, by Pastor Karen Nelson. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial: Mount Vernon Cemetery. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, is caring for Bob and his family. Survivors include his wife of over 40 years, Nancy; children, Roland (Libbie), David (Jill) and John (Marla) Rottman; stepchildren, Terri Towry, DiAnna Alger, Penny (Douglas) Kula, Dawn Pata and Richard Alger; "John John" Stairs, who was like a son to Bob; 21 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; sister, Faye Levien; and many extended family members. Robert John Rottman was born March 9, 1936, on the farm on Spring Creek Road to Clarence and Alma (Coster) Rottman. He graduated from Lisbon High School in 1954, and spent much of his time working on the family farm. Bob met Nancy Moe through a mutual friend in 1973 and they were married on July 4, 1975. He enjoyed attending auctions, shopping, listening to polka music on Sundays, and watching television shows, including comedies, Westerns, game shows and even soap operas. He also was a longtime member of Lisbon United Methodist Church. Bob was a sociable, selfless, kind and giving person. He enjoyed chatting and joking with everybody he met many folks couldn't even get a word in, especially his brother, Donald, who he spent a lot of cherished time with. Bob treasured time spent with his family, always kept a light-hearted and positive attitude and helped comfort many family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Donna (Emerson); infant daughter, Rhonda; and brother, Donald. Memorials may be directed to the Lisbon United Methodist Church Window Fund. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Above & Beyond Hospice and PCI for their generous care of Bob during his illness. Please share your support and memories with Bob's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary