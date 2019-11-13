|
ROBERT G. "R.G." PRUCHA JR. Cedar Rapids Robert G. "R.G." Prucha Jr., 78, passed away Sunday afternoon, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Funeral Mass: 2 p.m. Friday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church by Father Christopher Podhajsky. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Papich-Kuba Funeral Home East, 1228 Second St. SE, and after 1 p.m. Friday at the church. The rosary will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Robert is survived by his wife of 49 years, Bonny; sons, Robert G. Prucha III of Cedar Rapids and Brian Jon (Lori) Prucha of Central City and their children, Zachery and Abbigail; and sisters, Donna (Lloyd) Banks and Connie Wilbanks, both of Cedar Rapids. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert G. Sr. and Dolores M. (Wood) Prucha. Robert George Prucha Jr. was born Jan. 5, 1941, in Cedar Rapids and was a lifelong resident. He was a graduate of Loras College in Dubuque and an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He married Bonny L. Shaffer on Sept. 12, 1970, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Winthrop. R.G. began working at Service Press & Litho Co. Inc. in 1967 and owned and operated the business until his retirement in 2007. He was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. He also was a life member of Otter Creek Sportsman's Club, Iowa State Trap Association, ATA and Sertoma. R.G. was a member of the NRA, Knights of Columbus Council 909, Marion American Legion Post 298, Post 788, Cadets of St. George Branch W045 F.C.S.L.A. (formerly Catholic Workman) and Cedar Rapids Goodfellows Club. Military Honors will be conducted by Marion American Legion Post 298. Memorials may be given to the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy or any veterans' organizations. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.papich-kubafs.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019