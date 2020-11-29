1/1
Robert R. "Bob" Brecht
ROBERT "BOB" R. BRECHT Keystone Robert "Bob" R. Brecht, 69, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids from complications of COVID-19. Private services will be held at a later date with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Keystone. Memorials may be directed to the family at P.O. Box 188, Keystone, IA 52249. Bob was born July 9, 1951, to Chris and Martha (Pastierik) Brecht. He was a graduate of Benton Community High School and Kirkwood Community College with an associate's degree in electrical engineering technology. He was united in marriage to Deborah Gloede on Feb. 6, 1971. A lifelong resident of Keystone, Bob started his career in electrical engineering at Iowa Manufacturing, and retired from Timberline Manufacturing in 2019. His greatest joy in life was time spent with his family and friends, and he was loyal fan of the Watkins Mudhens, attending games whenever possible. Bob is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Deborah of Keystone; sons, Eric Brecht of Keystone, Tony (Angel) Brecht, and their three children, Hope, Zach and Sophie of Belle Plaine; and daughter, Keri Brecht and husband Rolan of Guatemala. He also is survived by three sisters, Pat Ballard of Cedar Rapids, Connie (Dave) Newport of Grinnell and Sandy Bender of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Tom Bender. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 29, 2020.
