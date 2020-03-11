|
ROBERT ERIC REID Independence Robert Eric Reid, 49, of Independence, Iowa, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, of pancreatic cancer. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the funeral home conducted by Pastor John Sheda. Burial will follow at Lisbon Cemetery, Lisbon, Iowa, with full military honors by Center Point American Legion Dye Benion Post No. 297. A complete obituary will run in the Thursday edition of The Gazette. Please share a memory of Robert at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020