Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Reid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Reid

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Reid Obituary
ROBERT ERIC REID Independence Robert Eric Reid, 49, of Independence, Iowa, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, of pancreatic cancer. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the funeral home conducted by Pastor John Sheda. Burial will follow at Lisbon Cemetery, Lisbon, Iowa, with full military honors by Center Point American Legion Dye Benion Post No. 297. A complete obituary will run in the Thursday edition of The Gazette. Please share a memory of Robert at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -