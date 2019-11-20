Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2595
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA 50644
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
United Methodist Church
Rowley, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Robison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Robison


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Robison Obituary
ROBERT B. ROBISON Independence Robert B. Robison, 92, of Independence, formerly of Walker, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Lexington Estate in Independence. He was born Aug. 16, 1927, in Urbana, the son of Lucius "Luke" Samson and Vera Leora (Walton) Robison. He attended school in Rowley. On Dec. 12, 1948, he and the former Betty Eileen Keller were married at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. She preceded him in death in 2016. Mr. Robison farmed all of his life on his farm in Benton and Buchanan counties. He enjoyed dancing and playing cards. Most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Rowley for more than 80 years. He is survived by his three daughters, Vicky (Mike) Grover of Cedar Rapids, Debra (Steve) Yeisley of Springville and Laurie (Louis) Folken of Walker. He also is survived by his five grandsons, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson and a brother, Dean (Lynda) Robison of Dysart. In addition to his spouse, he was preceded in death by his parents, one great-grandson and a sister, Delores Armstrong. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at United Methodist Church in Rowley with the Rev. Susan Higdon officiating. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Independence. Friends may call for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at White Funeral Home in Independence. Online condolences may be left at www.white-mthope.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -