ROBERT B. ROBISON Independence Robert B. Robison, 92, of Independence, formerly of Walker, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Lexington Estate in Independence. He was born Aug. 16, 1927, in Urbana, the son of Lucius "Luke" Samson and Vera Leora (Walton) Robison. He attended school in Rowley. On Dec. 12, 1948, he and the former Betty Eileen Keller were married at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. She preceded him in death in 2016. Mr. Robison farmed all of his life on his farm in Benton and Buchanan counties. He enjoyed dancing and playing cards. Most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Rowley for more than 80 years. He is survived by his three daughters, Vicky (Mike) Grover of Cedar Rapids, Debra (Steve) Yeisley of Springville and Laurie (Louis) Folken of Walker. He also is survived by his five grandsons, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson and a brother, Dean (Lynda) Robison of Dysart. In addition to his spouse, he was preceded in death by his parents, one great-grandson and a sister, Delores Armstrong. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at United Methodist Church in Rowley with the Rev. Susan Higdon officiating. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Independence. Friends may call for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at White Funeral Home in Independence. Online condolences may be left at www.white-mthope.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019