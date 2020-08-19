ROBERT V. ROLLINGER Sand Springs Robert V. Rollinger, 81, of Sand Springs, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center. A visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello where a parish vigil service will be held at 2 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at the funeral home, before Mass. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello. Father Paul Baldwin will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa. Bob was born Sept. 4, 1938, in Bernard, Iowa, the son of Victor and Laura (Mormann) Rollinger. He married Lynn Recker on April 23, 1960, in Sand Springs. His most recent employment was serving as a guard at Oakdale IMCC. Bob enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping. Lately, he was fond of attending auctions and his beloved dog, Molly. Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Lynn; two sons, Scott (Karla) of Burlington, Iowa, and Chris (Deb) of Monticello; a daughter-in-law, Jen Rollinger of Central City; grandchildren, Katie (Brian) Linnenbrink, Alex Rollinger, Cody (Michelle) Rollinger, Dani (Matt) Hudspeth, and Hunter, Brandon and Shelby Rollinger; great-grandchildren, Adalynn and Mackenzie Linnenbrink, Maddox, Kenna and Ashtyn Rollinger and Cayden Hudspeth; siblings, James Rollinger of Cascade, Delores "Girley" Thier of Farley, Marie (Earl) Wagner of Cascade, and Betty (Richard) Knapp and Ronald (Diana) Rollinger, both of Bernard; in-laws, Beth (Pat) Paul and Dan (Cindy) Recker, both of Delhi; and a sister-in-law, Pam Recker of Sand Springs. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Todd, on Aug. 15, 2020; a great-grandson, Jaxson Hudspeth; and in-laws, Joe Thier, LaVonne Rollinger, Sandy Rollinger, Jack Recker and Sally (Bill) Birmingham Information available at www.kramerfuneral.com
