ROBERT S. DUNCAN Iowa City 10/16/1925 8/11/2020 Bob Duncan, 94, recently residing in Iowa City, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, of natural causes. Bob and Faye, his wife of nearly 73 years, recently lived at Melrose Meadows Assisted Living and Briarwood Health Care Center in Iowa City since moving from Huntsville, Ala., in 2016. Bob was born Oct. 16, 1925, in Jellico, Whitney County, Ky., to Joshua Howard Duncan and Anna Edith Litteral Duncan. He married Faye Allen on Oct. 19, 1947. Bob served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II, the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict and the South Dakota National Guard. He worked for TVA and the Department of Energy in power operations for more than 43 years. Bob loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Faye Duncan, sons, Rob Duncan of Huntsville, Ala., and Ken Duncan and wife, Linda, of Coralville, Iowa; grandchildren, Robert A. Duncan Jr., Stephanie Watts, Drew Hackett and Rachel Duncan; great-grandchildren, Mason Duncan, Haley Dessicino and Audrey Hackett; and beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, Herbert C. Duncan and G. Rhoades Duncan; and sisters, Willia Mankel, Jewell Helms, Hope Duncan and Anna Zoe Duncan. A private funeral and burial service will be planned for a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in Knoxville, Tenn.



