Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Elkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

The Rev. Robert S. Elkin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
The Rev. Robert S. Elkin Obituary
THE REV. ROBERT S. ELKIN Cedar Rapids The Rev. Robert S. Elkin, 89, of Cedar Rapids died Friday July 19, 2019, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital. Services at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the First Congregational United Church of Christ. The Rev. Margaret Debner will officiate. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday. Survivors include his wife, Lois; three daughters, Donna Gordon of Cedar Rapids, Diane (Dan) Ward of Masonville and Darlene (Donald) Guilbert of Columbus, Ohio; a son, Douglas, and his significant other, Susan, of Cedar Rapids; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Neal; and a sister, Nadine. Bob was born on July 6, 1930, in Chicago, the son of Sherman and Margaret (Neal) Elkin. He graduated from Elmhurst College in Elmhurst, Ill., and later from Eden Theological Seminary in Webster Grove, Mo., with a degree in theology. He was ordained in the United Church of Christ in 1959. Bob served churches in Iowa for more than 42 years, retiring in 1990. Bob was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ and Masonic Lodge No. 618. He enjoyed reading, watching the Chicago Cubs and traveling with his wife, Lois. Bob was a faith-filled man of God, a respected and beloved minister who was a wonderful example to everyone that knew him. He will be greatly missed by all. Memorial donations may be given to the Eden Theological Seminary. Please leave a message or tribute to the Elkin family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now