THE REV. ROBERT S. ELKIN Cedar Rapids The Rev. Robert S. Elkin, 89, of Cedar Rapids died Friday July 19, 2019, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital. Services at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the First Congregational United Church of Christ. The Rev. Margaret Debner will officiate. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday. Survivors include his wife, Lois; three daughters, Donna Gordon of Cedar Rapids, Diane (Dan) Ward of Masonville and Darlene (Donald) Guilbert of Columbus, Ohio; a son, Douglas, and his significant other, Susan, of Cedar Rapids; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Neal; and a sister, Nadine. Bob was born on July 6, 1930, in Chicago, the son of Sherman and Margaret (Neal) Elkin. He graduated from Elmhurst College in Elmhurst, Ill., and later from Eden Theological Seminary in Webster Grove, Mo., with a degree in theology. He was ordained in the United Church of Christ in 1959. Bob served churches in Iowa for more than 42 years, retiring in 1990. Bob was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ and Masonic Lodge No. 618. He enjoyed reading, watching the Chicago Cubs and traveling with his wife, Lois. Bob was a faith-filled man of God, a respected and beloved minister who was a wonderful example to everyone that knew him. He will be greatly missed by all. Memorial donations may be given to the Eden Theological Seminary. Please leave a message or tribute to the Elkin family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 21, 2019