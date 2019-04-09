ROBERT LEWIS SANDLER Cedar Rapids Ronald Lewis Sandler, 81, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, April 6, 2019. A Celebration of Life service and luncheon to follow will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1900 F Ave. NW, by the Rev. Dan Wiersema. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his son, Ronald Sandler and wife Wendy of Marion; his granddaughter, Brittany Sandler of Ankeny; and sisters, Barbara (Arlen) Gerhold of Atkins and Judy (Ronnie) Thenhaus of Fairfax. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Phyllis; and his brother, Edward. Ronald was born Oct. 4, 1937, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He served in the Army during the Korean War. Ronald worked for the Rock Island Railroad. After the railroad, Ron was a representative for the Yaeger, Jungbauer & Barczak law firm out of Minneapolis, Minn. He helped hundreds of railroaders who were injured on the job, and most of them became his lifelong friends. Ron retired from the law firm in June 2009. He enjoyed playing cards and spending time with friends and family, but what he loved most of all was spending time with his granddaughter Brittany. Ron was also member of the El Kahir Shrine. The family would also like to thank everyone at Living Center West in Cedar Rapids for all of their love and support through this very trying time. We also want to thank UnityPoint Hospice for going above and beyond to take such good care of Ron. Please leave a message for the family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary