ROBERT SCHULTZ Luana Robert Schultz, 95, of Luana, Iowa, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. John Lutheran Church in Luana. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church with the Rev. Lynn Noel as officiant. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, Luana. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona is helping the family with arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020