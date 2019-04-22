ROBERT FRANCIS "BOB" SPERRY JR. Cedar Rapids Robert Francis "Bob" Sperry Jr., 80, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. There will be a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Robert Francis Sperry Jr. was born in Postville, Iowa, on Jan. 6, 1939, the son of Robert Sr. and Frances (Christianson) Sperry. He proudly served in the United States Army Signal Corps from 1961 to 1963 and was stationed in Germany. Bob was employed by Quaker Oats for 31 years working as an accountant before his retirement. Bob was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. Bob also was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan, a member of the University of Iowa President's Club, a member of the I Club and the athletic club. Bob bled Black and Gold and anything Hawkeye. He enjoyed mall walking and walks in the park with his friends, the Beattys, and get-togethers with fellow retirees from Quaker. Dear to his heart was his second family, the McClanahans and their three children, Ashlyn, Deuce and Brooklyn, who took Bob in when his house was flooded in 2008. He was preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish Bob's memories are his numerous cousins from New York to California and his many friends and co-workers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church in Robert's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary